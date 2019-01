Remember to join us today at 1:30pm ET for live WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" coverage from the Empress Ballroom, beginning with the pre-show. Below is the card:

WWE UK Title Match

Joe Coffey vs. Pete Dunne (c)

NXT UK Women's Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

NXT UK Tag Team Title Tournament Finals

Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. James Drake and Zack Gibson

No DQ Match

Eddie Dennis vs. Dave Mastiff

Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin