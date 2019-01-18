WWE Producer Praises 205 Live, How Old Is Batista?, WWE On Possible John Cena WrestleMania Opponents

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at 5 dream WrestleMania opponents for John Cena - Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, The Velveteen Dream and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

- SmackDown Superstar Karl Anderson turns 39 years old today while former WWE Champion Batista turns 50 and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, Sr. turns 65.

- WWE Producer Adam Pearce took to Twitter this week and praised the WWE 205 Live brand that he works closely with.

"Guys, you could put this crew on at 2am in a ghost town parking lot every other Thursday and they'd STILL kill it," Pearce wrote, an apparent reference to the show moving back to Tuesday nights following SmackDown this week.

You can see his tweet below: