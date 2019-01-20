WWE RAW Live Event Results From Abilene (1/19): Dean Ambrose And Seth Rollins In A Lumberjack Match

Thanks to Sheena Apple for sending in the WWE RAW live event results from Abilene, Texas (1/19).



* Finn Balor defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntrye

* Natayla, Ember Moon, Bayley, and Sasha Banks defeated The Riott Squad and Mickie James

* Apollo Crews defeated Baron Corbin

* Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Nia Jax (WWE RAW Women's Championship)

* Chad Gable and Bobby Roode (c) defeated The Revival (RAW Tag Team Championship). Before the match got started The Revival took out The B-Team.

* Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush) (c) defeated Elias (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

* Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose (Lumberjack Match)