WWE RAW Live Event Results From Abilene (1/19): Dean Ambrose And Seth Rollins In A Lumberjack Match

Thanks to Sheena Apple for sending in the WWE RAW live event results from Abilene, Texas (1/19).
* Finn Balor defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntrye
* Natayla, Ember Moon, Bayley, and Sasha Banks defeated The Riott Squad and Mickie James
* Apollo Crews defeated Baron Corbin
* Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Nia Jax (WWE RAW Women's Championship)
* Chad Gable and Bobby Roode (c) defeated The Revival (RAW Tag Team Championship). Before the match got started The Revival took out The B-Team.
* Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush) (c) defeated Elias (WWE Intercontinental Championship)
* Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose (Lumberjack Match)
Moments that had me like: ???? #WWEAbilene @WWERollins @IAmEliasWWE @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/7tFbejYqx2— Kelsie Springfield (@KelSpring) January 20, 2019