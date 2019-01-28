WWE Royal Rumble Attendance, WWE NXT Superstar Wants To Face Brock Lesnar, Asuka On Becky Lynch

- The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka retain her title in the opener, defeating Becky Lynch. Above is post-show video of Kayla Braxton talking to Asuka about the win. Asuka says Becky is very, very tough but she still has the title and Becky might be The Man but Asuka is the champion. Asuka also says she doesn't care who won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match because no one is ready to challenge her.

- WWE announced a sold out crowd of 48,193 fans in attendance at Chase Field in Phoenix for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

- WWE NXT Superstar Keith Lee took to Twitter during the Rumble and said he would really like to do battle with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Lee made the comments, seen below, after Lesnar retained over Finn Balor.