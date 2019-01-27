Wrestling Inc.

WWE Royal Rumble Pre-Show Video, Braun Strowman Says He's Back, Backstage Rumble Superstar Videos

By Marc Middleton | January 27, 2019

- Above is the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show video.

- As noted, Braun Strowman will be replacing John Cena in tonight's 30-man Royal Rumble match. Strowman took to Twitter after the announcement and tweeted the following:


- Below are videos of Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley arriving for tonight's big event at Chase Field in Phoenix:

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Royal Rumble Live Coverage In Progress

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Results

Trending

Back To Top