WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

- The first WWE SmackDown of 2019 opens live on tape from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype John Cena's blue brand return and a Fatal 5 Way to determine the Royal Rumble opponent for WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

- We go right to the ring and out comes The New Day - Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, for their New Year's Celebration. Woods announces that all three of them will be in the Royal Rumble match later this month.

Woods and Kofi are in suits but Big E is dressed as a large baby, diaper and bottle included. Big E talks about the chances they have of winning the Rumble and Woods says he's doing Scott Steiner math. Kofi talks about their chances and going to WrestleMania 35 to main event and win the WWE Title. Woods mentions they could also challenge for the WWE Universal Title but fans boo and they then make jokes about Brock Lesnar not showing up. They talk about New Year's resolutions next. Woods says their doctor says they should no longer eat pancakes. Fans boo. Woods says from now on they will be handing out heads of lettuce and balsamic vinegar.

Big E gets caught hiding pancakes in his mouth. Woods says they are no longer devouring pancakes. Big E gets caught eating more pancakes as he has them hiding in his diaper. Fans chant "we want pancakes!" now. Kofi says his resolution is to buy a new car, a yellow bug. He goes on and Big E says that is the plot to the new Bumblebee movie with John Cena. Big E plugs the movie's rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website. Woods says he will use the year of 2019 to learn to navigate the world with a blind-fold and guide his kids to safety. Big E says that's the plot to the new Bird Box movie. Big E hypes tonight's Fatal 5 Way to crown a #1 contender for WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at the Rumble. He hypes up Samoa Joe and then the music hits for Jeff Hardy. Hardy makes his entrance as we go to commercial.

Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy

Back from the break and out comes Samoa Joe. The bell rings and Joe takes Hardy to the corner. Joe unloads and delivers a stiff kick. Hardy fights out of the corner but Joe delivers more kicks. Joe takes the leg out and drops Hardy into a kneebar submission.

Hardy goes for the ropes and finally makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. They get up and Joe takes back control, beating Hardy around the ring. Hardy counters and drops Joe. Hardy slams Joe's leg around the ring post a few times as the referee warns him. Hardy with an elbow to the knee now. Hardy comes back in and goes for a Figure Four but Joe rolls out of the ring for a breather. Hardy calls for a "delete!" chant. Joe tears the top off the announce table and shows frustration as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Joe works Hardy into the corner with strikes. Joe gets in Hardy's face to talk trash and Hardy fights out of the corner. Joe shuts him right back down and covers for a 2 count. Joe with more offense in the corner now. Joe runs into an elbow. Hardy goes to the top but Joe turns him upside down and charges in with a dropkick to the chest.

Joe keeps control and drops Hardy for another 2 count. Hardy fights up and out of a hold. Hardy drops Joe and looks to make a comeback. Hardy with the atomic drop and the leg drop. Hardy with a dropkick for a 2 count. Hardy with a Twist of Fate in the middle of the ring.

Hardy goes to the top rope as fans pop. Hardy nails the Swanton Bomb but Joe rolls out of the ring to avoid the pin. Hardy tries to kick through the ropes but Joe drops him onto the floor with a Coquina Clutch. The referee counts them both out as Joe keeps the hold applied. Joe releases the hold and returns to the ring. The referee re-stars the count. Hardy makes it right back in before the 10 count but Joe immediately applies the Coquina Clutch again. Hardy fades and goes out for the submission win. Joe is going to the main event.

Winner: Samoa Joe

- After the match, Joe stands tall over Hardy as his music hits. The announcers hype tonight's Fatal 5 Way main event with Joe, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Mustafa Ali. Joe makes his exit.

- The announcers show us a replay of last week's closing segment with Vince McMahon and AJ Styles, which saw Vince slap AJ and tell him to release the inner animal that was waiting to get out of AJ. AJ then dropped Vince, leaving him on his back, staring at the ceiling with a smile on his face to end the show.

- Vince and Shane McMahon are backstage now talking about what happened. AJ knocks and comes in. AJ says they wanted to see him. He asks again, are they sure they want to see him? AJ says maybe he should apologize for last week but he's not going to. AJ says Vince wanted the real AJ Styles, well watch what happens later tonight. Unless Vince wants to see it right now. Shane stands up and Vince motions for him to relax. AJ walks off. Shane asks Vince if he's sure he wants to see the real AJ. Absolutely, Vince says. Shane tells Vince to be careful for what he wishes for. Vince thinks about that line to end the segment.

- Back from the break and Kayla Braxton is in the ring with a mic. Out comes new WWE United States Champion Rusev with Lana. They come out to a pop for Rusev's US Title Celebration. We see a replay of Rusev defeating Shinsuke Nakamura for the title last week.

Kayla asks about winning the title on his birthday and on Christmas last week. Fans chant for Rusev and Rusev says it was the biggest Rusev Day of them all, as you can hear. Kayla asks how his reign will be different than Nakamura's. Rusev says it will be very difficult as he respects the title. He goes on and says he will defend his title against any opponent, and do it with honor. Rusev says he will do it with his hot animal magnet, Lana, and he will do it while smelling like bacon-flavored cinnamon buns. Whatever that means. He pledges allegiance and goes on with a "Rusev Day!" chant until Nakamura suddenly attacks from behind.

Lana jumps on Nakamura's back to try and stop the attack. Rusev doesn't see this and drops Nakamura with a Machka Kick. Lana and Nakamura both go down. Rusev sees Lana laid out and he checks on her. Nakamura drops Rusev with a running shot. Rusev tries to get up but Nakamura drops him with a Kinshasa as fans boo. Nakamura raises the title as the boos continue. Nakamura exits the ring as fans boo and we go to replays. Lana is up on her feet now as Rusev holds her.

- Tom talks about the feud between Mandy Rose and Naomi. We see footage from last week where Rose flirted with Jimmy Uso until Naomi tried to attack her.

Naomi vs. Sonya Deville

Naomi vs. Sonya Deville

We go to the ring and out comes Naomi as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.