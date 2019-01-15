WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with a SUV pulling up in the back. Becky Lynch steps out and fans start chanting her name. Kayla Braxton approaches and asks if Becky is truly ready for SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka. Becky asks if Kayla really waited to ask her that, and Kayla already knows the answer but Becky will go answer it in the ring. She walks off and tosses her keys to Kayla.

We see Heavy Machinery's Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic mixing up a nasty concoction in a blender, with The New Day. They're using tuna, eggs and other ingredients. Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods want none of the shake. Becky approaches and Otis gives her the pitcher of shake. Becky takes a sip and says it's a little weak. She hands it back and keeps walking, leaving everyone looking impressed.

- We go to the ring as Tom Phillips welcomes us to the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- The music hits as Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring to a pop. The announcers go over tonight's show.