WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita.

- Tonight's Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown opens live from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch to a pop.

Becky takes the mic as fans start chanting her name. Becky says it's good to be back in town. Becky says there's nothing she likes doing more than fighting in the ring but now she has something to say.Becky says there's nothing she likes doing more than fighting in the ring but now she has something to say. She goes on about how everyone has an opinion on her and what she should be doing these days. She says the only thing The Man should be doing is main eventing WrestleMania. Fans chant her name again. And slapping the heads off everyone who gets in her way. Becky says that journey starts in 5 days at the Royal Rumble. She brings up SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka next, saying she's watched her clean out WWE NXT and then steam-roll SmackDown. Becky says Asuka is one of the best in the world but she's better. Becky says Asuka never beat her for the title. Becky goes on and says she's coming to take out The Empress. The music interrupts and out comes Asuka.

Asuka hits the ring with the title and poses in the corner as Becky stares her down. Asuka raises the title in Becky's face and talks some trash. Fans chant Becky's name as they face off in the middle of the ring. Charlotte Flair's music interrupts and out she comes. Flair speaks from the ramp and says as much as she's enjoying this and is excited for their match on Sunday, nothing will be more excited than when she tosses out 29 other women to win the Rumble. She mentions the choices for WrestleMania 35 being Sasha Banks, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Becky and Asuka. Flair reminds Asuka how she ended her streak last year at WrestleMania. Fans interrupt with a chant for Becky. Flair says she has owned the division for the past 4 years and she is the main event. Asuka attacks Becky from behind and beats her down. Flair watches as fans chant for Becky. Referees and producers run down to break the brawl up. Becky fights them off and goes for Asuka again on the floor. Asuka launches Becky into the barrier. Becky fights back and drops Asuka. Becky tosses Asuka over the announce table now. Becky whips Asuka with her jacket as officials try to break them up again. Becky jumps off the announce table and takes Asuka down again. Becky marches up the ramp as Asuka screams and recovers. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see Asuka and Becky Lynch brawling backstage.

- The announcers lead us to a video package on the feud between Mandy Rose and Naomi.

Naomi vs. Mandy Rose

We go to the ring and out comes Naomi first. Mandy Rose is out next with Sonya Deville.

Naomi meets Rose on the ramp and starts brawling with her. Naomi with a shot into the apron head-first. Naomi brings it in the ring and the bell rings as Naomi hits a Rear View. Rose looks to fight back but Naomi unloads and drops her. Rose goes to the floor to regroup with Deville. Naomi looks on from the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rose misses a strike and Naomi drops her with a kick to the head. Naomi with more offense as Deville looks on. Rose turns it around for a 2 count. Rose stomps on Naomi now, then kicks her. Rose keeps control and unloads on Naomi in the corner now. Naomi comes back with a kick to the head to drop Rose again.

Naomi stays on top of Rose and keeps up the attack. Naomi launches Rose across the ring. Rose sends Naomi to the apron. Deville tries to interfere after they distract the referee. Naomi kicks Deville back to the ground but Rose takes advantage and rams her into the ring post. Rose covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Mandy Rose

- After the match, Rose exits the ring to celebrate with Deville at ringside as her music hits. Naomi recovers and looks on as we go to replays. Jimmy Uso comes down to check on his wife but Naomi is in a bad mood.

- We go backstage to a promo from Rey Mysterio. He talks about the tools he used to previously stay alive in the Royal Rumble and he's looking to repeat history but tonight is about respect. He tried to show Andrade respect last week. Mysterio reveals that Zelina Vega will be banned from ringside tonight for the 2 of 3 Falls match as a way to even the playing field. Rey says Andrade will learn tonight that in order to gain respect, you must earn it.

- We see The Miz backstage warming up. Shane McMahon approaches and asks if he's ready. Shane says let's do this and they head to the ring. We go back to commercial.

The Miz vs. Cesaro

Back from the break and out comes The Miz with Shane McMahon. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar are out next, Cesaro with Sheamus. We see how last week's birthday bash for Shane ended.

Sheamus distracts Miz from the apron as the bell rings and Cesaro takes advantage, unloading on Miz with uppercuts and beating him down. Cesaro keeps control and hits a big gutwrench slam. Cesaro taunts Shane now. Cesaro keeps control and hits a backbreaker for a 2 count. Miz looks to mount offense now, taking Cesaro to the corner. Miz goes for the Figure Four and applies it in the middle of the ring. Cesaro breaks it by getting the bottom rope. Sheamus pulls Cesaro to safety but Miz follows. Miz gets dropped off the distraction. Shane comes over and the referee comes out to make sure Miz isn't double teamed. We go to commercial.