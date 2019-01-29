WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with a look at Becky Lynch's Royal Rumble performance and her confrontation with WrestleMania 35 opponent RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey on last night's RAW.

- We're live from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch. Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

Becky takes the mic as fans chant her name. Becky talks about how things didn't work out for her at the start of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view but she went back out and won the women's Rumble on one leg. Fans chant her name again. Becky goes on about being on the pre-show last year and says she will be the main event this year. Fans chant "you deserve it!" and she thanks them. Becky says she will break Rousey's arm in front of the entire world, and she will be carried out knowing that if she doesn't walk into WrestleMania believing it. The music interrupts and out comes Charlotte Flair.

Flair congratulates Becky on making it off the Kickoff. Flair mocks Becky a bit and fans chant for Becky in response. Flair says she's proud of Becky too. Flair says Becky wasn't even in the Rumble but somehow she got herself in and won. Flair says maybe Becky learned something from her. Flair says Becky grew into The Man by learning from The Queen. Flair says it was she who brought Becky to the main event. Flair says she's so happy she could do all of this for Becky - the main event, the fans. Becky drops Flair with a sucker punch. Becky exits the ring as her music hits. Flair runs out of the ring and drops Becky from behind on the ramp. Flair unloads but Becky fights back.

Flair sends Becky knee-first into the barrier. Officials are out to break them up but they keep brawling. Fans chant "let them fight!" now. Becky breaks free and takes Flair down again at ringside. Fans chant "Becky's awesome!" as officials break them up again. Becky's music hits as they have words.

- Still to come, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will be here. Also, a celebration for the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. We see new WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura backstage. He will defend against R-Truth. We go to commercial.