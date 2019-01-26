Wrestling Inc.

WWE Star To Perform Jack Swagger's Walk-Out Song At Bellator 214 Tonight, Weigh-In & Workout Videos

By Marc Middleton | January 26, 2019

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger (Jake Hager) will have a familiar face with him when he walks to the cage for tonight's MMA debut at Bellator 214 in Inglewood, California - R-Truth.

The WWE SmackDown Superstar revealed on Instagram Live earlier this week that he will be performing his "That'z Endurance" single as Swagger's walk-out song. You can see the music video for the single above.

Swagger is set to face JW Kiser at tonight's big event. Swagger weighed in at 238 pounds on Friday while Kiser weighed in at 224.3 pounds.

Below are clips from Swagger's public workout and the weigh-ins:



