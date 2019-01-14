WWE Stars Launch New YouTube Comedy Series (Video), WWE On The 205 Live Timeslot Change, Elias Art

- Above is the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring Elias.

- The WWE website announced the following on 205 Live going back to Tuesday nights this week, noting that the replay will air on Wednesday nights after WWE NXT and NXT UK air on the WWE Network.

WWE 205 Live returns to Tuesday nights at 10/9 C Beginning this Tuesday, Jan. 15, WWE 205 Live returns to its original day and time – Tuesday nights at 10/9 C – streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network. This week, the most exciting hour on television features a non-title open challenge from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy as he prepares to defend his title in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 27. Murphy is hungry to face the best Cruiserweight competitors in the world and has called for anyone who meets the 205-pound weight limit to answer his challenge. Don't miss the return of WWE 205 Live to Tuesdays at 10/9 C starting this week and see who is bold enough to answer Buddy Murphy's open challenge. The episode will also be replayed Wednesday at 7/6 C followed by new episodes of WWE NXT and NXT UK.

- Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins have launched a new "S.T.O.M.P. In Paradise" series on the YouTube channel for their "Major Wrestling Figure" podcast.

Ryder explained the new series on Twitter, writing, "People often ask me why I haven't been wrestling on TV as much or when I'm going to start making fun YouTube videos again......I've joined the Special Tactical Operations Military Police...in Paradise...ENJOY! #STOMPinParadise"

Below is Ryder's tweet along with the first episode:

People often ask me why I haven't been wrestling on TV as much or when I'm going to start making fun YouTube videos again......I've joined the Special Tactical Operations Military Police...in Paradise...ENJOY! #STOMPinParadise https://t.co/WzcxOr3E3q pic.twitter.com/B3svIlbJJ4 — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 14, 2019

