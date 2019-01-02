WWE Stars On The RAW Tag Team Division, Kassius Ohno's Message For Indie Wrestlers, WWE NXT UK Notes

- The December 16 EVOLVE 118 event in New York saw WWE NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno defeat Anthony Henry in the final match of the night. WWN Live has released this video of Ohno speaking after the match, sending a heartfelt message to the WWN Faithful and a challenge to indie wrestlers for 2019.

- Today's NXT UK episode at 3pm ET will feature Tyler Bate & Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang & Mark Coffey in a NXT UK Tag Team Titles tournament semifinals match. The 4pm ET episode will feature a "Takeover: Blackpool" contract signing between Joe Coffey and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne.

- Scott Dawson of The Revival and Curtis Axel of The B Team made the following tweets on the RAW tag team division this week. As noted, Monday's WWE RAW will feature The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable & Bobby Roode with the titles on the line.

It CAN be done. We CAN make it happen. 2019 CAN be the year for a Tag Team Revival... pic.twitter.com/NDrrPic7dB — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 2, 2019