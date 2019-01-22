WWE Superstar To Join The WWE 205 Live Announce Team Tonight, Michael Cole Comments

WWE has announced that SmackDown Superstar Aiden English will be joining the 205 Live commentary team on tonight's show.

English will join Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph for commentary on tonight's episode, which will feature Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami, just days before they face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in a Fatal 4 Way at the Rumble.

Michael Cole noted in the announcement that they have been working with English at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Below is the full announcement along with comments from Cole and 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick: