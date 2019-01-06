WWE Title Holder And Two Other Stars Enter Men's Royal Rumble Match

WWE announced today on their official Twitter account that Bobby Lashley, Samoa Joe, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose were added to the Royal Rumble match.
The Royal Rumble will be taking place on January 27, 2019, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
Here is the updated Royal Rumble card:
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) (c) vs. Braun Strowman
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Asuka (c) vs. TBA
MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE
R-Truth (at #30), Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, Samoa Joe, Dean Ambrose.
WOMEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE
Carmella (at #30), Ember Moon, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville
WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. TBA