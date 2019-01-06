WWE Title Holder And Two Other Stars Enter Men's Royal Rumble Match

WWE announced today on their official Twitter account that Bobby Lashley, Samoa Joe, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose were added to the Royal Rumble match.

The Royal Rumble will be taking place on January 27, 2019, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here is the updated Royal Rumble card:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Asuka (c) vs. TBA

MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE

R-Truth (at #30), Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, Samoa Joe, Dean Ambrose.

WOMEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE

Carmella (at #30), Ember Moon, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. TBA