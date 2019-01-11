WWE To Air Gene Okerlund Special, Booker T Trains For Ring Return (Video), See Nikki Cross' Farewell

- As noted, this week's WWE NXT episode featured Nikki Cross wrestling her final match for the black & yellow brand - a loss to Bianca Belair. Cross is set to make her main roster debut on RAW or SmackDown soon. The WWE Performance Center posted this video of Cross at her final NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University last week. The video includes footage of the post-match farewell with a "Thank you Nikki!" chant and a backstage moment with Triple H.

- A thirty-minute special on WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund will air on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. "Let Me Tell You Something Gene" will feature WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers paying tribute to Okerlund, who passed away at the age of 76 earlier this month. Below is the synopsis:

"WWE Superstars and Legends celebrate the life and legacy of one of sports entertainment's most beloved personalities, 'Mean' Gene Okerlund."

- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is preparing to return to the ring this Saturday for his Reality of Wrestling promotion in Texas City, Texas, at their "Last Stand" event at Booker's World Gym Arena. He will be facing ROW Heavyweight Champion Rex Andrews. Below is a new training video from Booker along with tweets from the two: