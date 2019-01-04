WWE To Air Nigel McGuinness Doc, Lars Sullivan's Name For Fans, WWE NXT UK Takeover, Kofi Kingston

- Above is the second episode of Kofi Kingston's "I Just Love Kicks" YouTube series from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown channel. Kofi looks at the new RS-X x Transformers Bumblebee sneakers from the Puma x Transformers line.

- A thirty-minute pre-show will air on the WWE Network before the WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event on Saturday, January 12. The main card is scheduled to begin at 2pm ET and run until 4:30pm ET.

WWE will then air "The Nigel McGuinness Story" after Takeover goes off the air at 4:30pm ET. Below is the synopsis for the one-hour documentary:

"The story of Nigel McGuinness, a man with lifelong aspirations of becoming a WWE Superstar, whose career was unceremoniously cut short."

- The "social media representative" for Lars Sullivan took to his Twitter account today and asked fans, The Sullinators, where they want to see The Freak go when he's called up to WWE's main roster soon.

He wrote, "William Christensen here, Mr. Sullivans's social media representative! Lars wants to know what you guys, The Sullinators, think of Raw vs Smackdown and which one you'd like to see Lars "dissect and vivisect" (his words) people on?"

You can see the full tweet below: