WWE To Report 2018 Financials, Bill Goldberg's USB Cable Kickstarter, The Rock - Jimmy Fallon Video

- The Rock appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to get Fallon to take The Titan Games challenge - dragging a 250 pound rock across the studio. Above is video from the segment.

- WWE will report their 4th quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Thursday, February 7. We will have full coverage of the conference call hosted by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Co-President George Barrios and Co-President Michelle Wilson. Below is the announcement released today:

- WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has partnered with Crave for "the strongest USB cable on the planet" and the "last USB cable you'll ever buy." A Kickstarter campaign has been launched to fund the Crave 4ORCE USB cable. They have raised $1,855 of a $20,000 goal with 31 backers, as of this writing. Goldberg tweeted the following on the cable and linked to the Kickstarter: