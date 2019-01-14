Wrestling Inc.

Braun Strowman Removed From WWE Universal Title Match At The Royal Rumble PPV

By Marc Middleton | January 14, 2019
Braun Strowman Removed From WWE Universal Title Match At The Royal Rumble PPV Photo Credit: Twitter

Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been pulled from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

There's no word yet on exactly why the match was nixed but it could be due to Strowman's elbow injury, which he underwent surgery for last month. The WrestleVotes Twitter account earlier this evening noted that the match might be changed and that Strowman "is still not 100%."


Tonight's RAW opened with a segment that saw Strowman destroy Vince McMahon's limousine, not knowing who it belonged it. Strowman had been searching for Baron Corbin, who was hiding in the limousine. Vince originally fined Strowman $100,000 but Strowman argued with him and said the limousine wasn't worth that much. Vince then pulled Strowman's title shot because he got loud with him.

Stay tuned for updates on Strowman's status and Lesnar's replacement for the Rumble.

