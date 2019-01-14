Braun Strowman Removed From WWE Universal Title Match At The Royal Rumble PPV

Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been pulled from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

There's no word yet on exactly why the match was nixed but it could be due to Strowman's elbow injury, which he underwent surgery for last month. The WrestleVotes Twitter account earlier this evening noted that the match might be changed and that Strowman "is still not 100%."

Is the Royal Rumble poster missing anything? Hearing the Lesnar / Strowman matchup may indeed be changed tonight. Braun is still not 100%.



And yet, people were yelling at us that he was "definitely" wrestling at TLC. pic.twitter.com/DWyn0ovO9M — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 15, 2019

Tonight's RAW opened with a segment that saw Strowman destroy Vince McMahon's limousine, not knowing who it belonged it. Strowman had been searching for Baron Corbin, who was hiding in the limousine. Vince originally fined Strowman $100,000 but Strowman argued with him and said the limousine wasn't worth that much. Vince then pulled Strowman's title shot because he got loud with him.

Stay tuned for updates on Strowman's status and Lesnar's replacement for the Rumble.

