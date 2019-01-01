Wrestling Inc.

WWE Veteran Says 2018 Was His Worst Year, No Way Jose On His Time, WWE Hall Of Famer Turns 76

By Marc Middleton | January 01, 2019

- Above is video of Zack Ryder talking to the WWE reporter after his Battle Royal loss on last night's RAW. Ryder says his recent tweet about not having a match on RAW in 2018 wasn't meant to be negative, it was just for him. Ryder says he's had 12 years on the main roster but 2018 was the worst of his career. Ryder says he knows his worth and his value, he knows he has it all and just needs one chance.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart turns 76 years old today.

- No Way Jose is another RAW midcarder looking forward to getting his chance at the main event. He tweeted the following during last night's show:


