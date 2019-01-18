WWE Vintage Show Returning?, WWE's MLK Tribute Video For RAW, Charlotte On Gene Okerlund, WWE Stock

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with Charlotte Flair promoting the new "Let Me Tell You Something 'Mean' Gene" special. Flair talks about the bond between WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and "Mean" Gene Okerlund.

- WWE has released the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. tribute video that will air on Monday's MLK Day edition of RAW, seen below:

- WWE stock was up 2.18% today, closing at $83.43 per share. Today's high was $83.51 and the low was $81.06.

- Scott Stanford revealed on Twitter that he and Charly Caruso were filming an episode of WWE Vintage today. The show was hosted by Okerlund for years but later became an international program, at times hosted by Renee Young. We're not sure if the show is still airing internationally but it looks like this could be a reboot, perhaps for the WWE Network. We will keep you posted on updates. Below is Sanford's tweet: