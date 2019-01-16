Xavier Woods Talks If WWE Has Creative Control With UpUpDownDown, How It's Changed Backstage Morale

Xavier Woods spoke with spin.ph (Sports Interactive Network Philippines) about how much input WWE has with his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, how playing video games has changed the backstage atmosphere, and if it's ever caused problems among WWE Superstars. Here are some of the highlights:

How much creative freedom he has with the UpUpDownDown channel:

"WWE has a say, obviously. It's within the WWE umbrella. It is its own thing though. So, I would say I have 92% creative control. I am lucky enough to now have a team of editors and producers. We've gone from me and two other guys to now me and six other people. So, it's creating jobs within the company. There isn't much they take out. The biggest thing is just cursing and that's because people get heated.

"If you watch RAW or SmackDown, obviously those shows are going on TV. So there's perfect light, perfect sound—it is a pristine product. It is fantastic. I try to make UpUpDownDown the complete opposite because, to me, it's got more of a grassroots feel to it. It's me doing it. I bring my studio with me everywhere I go. It's a briefcase with my laptop, my DSLR, a microphone, my mouse, and rechargeable batteries. I could set up right here and film an episode if I wanted to. And that's how I like to keep it, small and compact, so I can do it anywhere in the world. That lack of production helps me create more content."

How playing videos games backstage has change the moral among the WWE roster:

"It's a complete one-eighty because video games weren't allowed. And then once the YouTube channel was generating money for the company, it became okay. When we set up a Playstation or an X-Box, we call it 'The Lab,' because when we're in there, we're cooking. At its height, you might see eight Playstations going on at one time in the locker room and it's a rotating thing. We have the shows to worry about and we need a way to relax. Back in the day, it used to be cards.

"For us, it's upped morale by a hundred percent! There are guys who might not have been as close to each other and now, they've got a tight-knit battle they'll want to get to when they get to the arena. So it helps in that respect. And honestly, that boosts everyone up so once we're in the ring, performing, we're a lot more comfortable with each other. It's very healthy for the locker room, I think."

If recording UpUpDownDown videos backstage has ever caused problems between WWE Superstars:

"Even if guys have a problem with each other, it doesn't get physical. We're all performers and professionals. If there's an actual problem between guys and girls, once you've passed through the curtain, we're working and we all have the same goal. But, when stuff does happen in 'The Lab,' that's when promos occur. And honestly, I feel like everybody's promo game has been going a little higher just because you have to be able to talk trash while you're in there!"

Woods talked about eSports and playing himself in WWE 2K19. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.