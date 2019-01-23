XFL President & COO Named, Vince McMahon Comments

The XFL announced that Jeffrey Pollack has been named President & Chief Operating Officer of the league. Pollack will oversee the management of the league's eight teams, as well as strategic planning and business operations, as well as the management of its eight teams.
"Just as Oliver Luck is perfectly suited to be Commissioner & CEO, so too is Jeffrey Pollack suited perfectly to be XFL President & COO with his extraordinary experience and diverse background across a variety of global sports properties," said XFL Chairman Vince McMahon, XFL Founder & Chairman. "I have no doubt that Oliver and Jeffrey will successfully reimagine the game of football and guide the XFL to long-term success."
Pollack was previously the Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer and Special Advisor for the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL.
"It's not often that a new professional sports league is positioned for success like the XFL," said Pollack. "There's a clear vision for what we will offer our fans, players and partners, and I look forward to working closely with Vince and Oliver to bring that vision to life."
The XFL will re-debut in 2020 on Saturday, February 8 and Sunday, February 9 following the Super Bowl. As we previously noted, Sports Business Daily reported that the league is in talks for a television deal with Fox and ESPN, which would see their games ABC, Fox, ESPN and FS1. It was noted that XFL officials expect to have at least two-thirds of their games air on broadcast TV.
The XFL announced that the following eight cities will host teams for the inaugural season: New York (MetLife Stadium), Dallas (Globe Life Park in Arlington), Houston (TDECU Stadium), Los Angeles (Dignity Health Sports Park), St. Louis (Dome at America's Center), Seattle (CenturyLink Field), Tampa Bay (Raymond James Stadium) and Washington, D.C. (Audi Field).
With a 25-year track record, Pollack began his career in sports in 1994 when, as the founding President and Publisher, he created and launched The Sports Business Daily. He then joined the National Basketball Association in 1998 as a Strategic Communications Consultant and also served as the league's Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications. In 2001, he was named Managing Director of Broadcasting and New Media for NASCAR Digital Entertainment.
From 2005 to 2009, Pollack served as Commissioner of the World Series of Poker and Vice President of Sports and Entertainment Marketing for Caesars Entertainment. He has also served as Executive Chairman of the Professional Bull Riders and Executive Chairman of Federated Sports and Gaming.
Pollack has a Bachelor's degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, a Master's degree from The Graduate School of Political Management, and a Master's degree in sports management from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.