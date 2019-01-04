Young Bucks Say Goodbye To NJPW, Hiroshi Tanahashi - Wrestle Kingdom Stat, Bullet Club Block Party

- Due to their obligations with All Elite Wrestling, The Young Bucks made their last appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling for a while at Wrestle Kingdom 13. They lost an IWGP Tag Team Championship match against G.O.D. and the team of Evil and SANADA. Matt Jackson took to Twitter to commemorate the end of their run.

Thank you Japan. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) January 4, 2019

A meeting is expected to take place to discuss the role of New Japan with All Elite Wrestling on Saturday.

- Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kenny Omega to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 13. His win marked the first time the holder of the G1 Climax briefcase successfully won the title after cashing in at a Wrestle Kingdom.

- Tickets for the Bullet Club Block Party are on sale now. The event is scheduled to take place on April 7th at Redds in New Jersey.