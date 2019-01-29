Backstage News On Change Made To Last Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was added to the 30-man Royal Rumble match on Sunday as a late addition over the weekend.

Angle was given the spot that was originally planned for Zack Ryder, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Angle entered the match in the #4 spot and was later eliminated in the #2 spot, by WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. This was the original plan for Ryder, who was not in the match.

The idea was that Angle would get a bigger pop than Ryder, which is why they made the change.