- Above, AEW Star Sammy Guevara posted his latest video featuring Sonny Kiss and Kylie Rae at the AEW Double or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party. Guevara was announced as one of the promotion's newest additions to the roster.
- Starrcast II will kick off with "An Evening with Cody and the Young Bucks" on May 23. Bracelets will be on sale for the event tomorrow at 12 pm ET.
Starrcast II will kick off in style when attendees have "An Evening With" Cody & the Young Bucks!— #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) February 14, 2019
Bracelets on sale tomorrow at noon EST at https://t.co/VShyAsTu00! pic.twitter.com/1C0mNfYNnw
- Starrcast II also announced there will be an official weigh-in and press conference for AEW Double or Nothing. Bracelets for the event will go on sale this Friday at 12 pm ET.
You don't want to miss it! This will be one of the most highly anticipated events of the Starrcast II weekend!— #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) February 14, 2019
The Official Weigh In & Press Conference for AEW's 'Double Or Nothing'
Starrcast II Bracelets on sale this Friday at Noon Eastern at https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/dt4HwfhTvk