- Above, AEW Star Sammy Guevara posted his latest video featuring Sonny Kiss and Kylie Rae at the AEW Double or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party. Guevara was announced as one of the promotion's newest additions to the roster.

- Starrcast II will kick off with "An Evening with Cody and the Young Bucks" on May 23. Bracelets will be on sale for the event tomorrow at 12 pm ET.

Starrcast II will kick off in style when attendees have "An Evening With" Cody & the Young Bucks!



Bracelets on sale tomorrow at noon EST at https://t.co/VShyAsTu00! pic.twitter.com/1C0mNfYNnw — #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) February 14, 2019

See Also The Undertaker Signs Deal To Appear At Starrcast 2 In Las Vegas During AEW Double Or Nothing Weekend

- Starrcast II also announced there will be an official weigh-in and press conference for AEW Double or Nothing. Bracelets for the event will go on sale this Friday at 12 pm ET.