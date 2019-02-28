AEW star, Jungle Boy (Jack Perry), is the son of Luke Perry who starred as Dylan McKay in the 90s hit show, Beverly Hills, 90210. According to TMZ, Perry, 52, suffered a stroke yesterday and is currently under observation at the hospital.

Last month, the 21-year old Jungle Boy signed with All Elite Wrestling, initially making his debut on the California indie scene back in 2015.

His match has yet to be announced for the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

In regards to Luke Perry, Nick Jackson has already sent a positive message his way on Twitter, "Prayers go out to @boy_myth_legend father. Nothing but positive vibes sent his way!"