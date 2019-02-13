- Aleister Black vs. Roderick Strong has been announced for next week's WWE NXT episode. As we've noted, The Velveteen Dream vs. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano will also air next Wednesday night.

Above is video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Strong and the rest of The Undisputed Era after Strong vs. Black was announced. Strong brags about leaving Black laying this week, and says he will do the same next week. Strong also reiterates what The Undisputed Era has been saying as of late - that 2019 will be their year with all the titles in NXT. Schreiber asks them about this claim and Adam Cole takes offense, noting that they are the best thing that's ever happened to NXT, despite recent speed bumps, and Strong will prove that to Black next week.

- The Coffey Brothers vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network.

- As noted, a one-hour documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry will premiere on Sunday night after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view goes off the air on the WWE Network. "The Mark Henry Story" will focus on the career of The World's Strongest Man. Below is a new trailer for the special: