We first exclusively reported last November that Aleister Black and Zelina Vega got married. David Herro, who officiated the wedding, shared the first public photos from the wedding on Twitter this week.

Black made his SmackDown Live this past Tuesday, ironically enough defeating Andrade, who is managed by Vega. Black had also defeated Andrade for the NXT Championship last April at Takeover: New Orleans.

You can check out photos from the ceremony below.