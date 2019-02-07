The All Elite Wrestling roster is shaping up as the company prepares for their first big event on Saturday, May 25 in Las Vegas - Double Or Nothing.

Below is a look at the roster coming out of tonight's Double Or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party in Vegas:

Male Wrestlers

Cody Rhodes (Executive Vice President)

Matt Jackson (Executive Vice President)

Nick Jackson (Executive Vice President)

Kenny Omega (Executive Vice President)

Chris Jericho

"Hangman" Adam Page

Christopher Daniels (Head of Talent Relations)

Frankie Kazarian

Scorpio Sky

Pentagon Jr.

Rey Fenix

MJF

PAC

Trent Barreta

Chuck Taylor

Jimmy Havoc

Sammy Guevara

Joey Janela

Jungle Boy

Sonny Kiss

Cima

Female Wrestlers

Brandi Rhodes (Chief Brand Officer, Talent Scout)

Britt Baker

Penelope Ford

Aja Kong

Yuka Sakazaki

Kylie Rae

Nyla Rose

Other Roles

Alex Marvez (Broadcast Team)

Excalibur (Broadcast Team)

Billy Gunn (Producer/Agent)

BJ Whitmer (Producer/Agent)

Michael Cuellari (Coordinator)

Shahid Khan (Owner)

Tony Khan (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Dana Massie (Chief Merchandise Officer)

Chris Harrington (Vice President of Business Strategy)