The All Elite Wrestling roster is shaping up as the company prepares for their first big event on Saturday, May 25 in Las Vegas - Double Or Nothing.
Below is a look at the roster coming out of tonight's Double Or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party in Vegas:
Male Wrestlers
Cody Rhodes (Executive Vice President)
Matt Jackson (Executive Vice President)
Nick Jackson (Executive Vice President)
Kenny Omega (Executive Vice President)
Chris Jericho
"Hangman" Adam Page
Christopher Daniels (Head of Talent Relations)
Frankie Kazarian
Scorpio Sky
Pentagon Jr.
Rey Fenix
MJF
PAC
Trent Barreta
Chuck Taylor
Jimmy Havoc
Sammy Guevara
Joey Janela
Jungle Boy
Sonny Kiss
Cima
Female Wrestlers
Brandi Rhodes (Chief Brand Officer, Talent Scout)
Britt Baker
Penelope Ford
Aja Kong
Yuka Sakazaki
Kylie Rae
Nyla Rose
Other Roles
Alex Marvez (Broadcast Team)
Excalibur (Broadcast Team)
Billy Gunn (Producer/Agent)
BJ Whitmer (Producer/Agent)
Michael Cuellari (Coordinator)
Shahid Khan (Owner)
Tony Khan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dana Massie (Chief Merchandise Officer)
Chris Harrington (Vice President of Business Strategy)