WWE has reportedly parted ways with Arn Anderson, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. While there is no true explanation for the departure, Anderson was apparently let go this past Thursday.

A WWE Hall of Famer, Arn Anderson retired from in-ring competition in 1997 due to neck and back injuries, but still got in the ring for the occasional tag match or bump. Anderson has been a road agent with WWE since WCW folded in 2001. He occasionally appeared in backstage segments over the years, whether that was to offer advice to young superstars or participate in small comedic segments.

One of the original members of the Four Horsemen, "The Enforcer" is a multi-time tag team champion, winning titles with the then-WWF, WCW and NWA.

Although not confirmed, the influx of new road agents like Abyss, Gregory Helms and Daivari may have been a factor in WWE and him parting ways. This news comes just a few days before Ric Flair's birthday celebration on RAW.

