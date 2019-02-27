- This week's WWE 205 Live episode saw Tony Nese and Drew Gulak advance in the tournament to determine the #1 contender for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy at WrestleMania 35. Nese defeated Kalisto while Gulak defeated Jack Gallagher in the main event. Above and below are videos from the matches.

The tournament will continue on next Tuesday's 205 Live episode from Philadelphia. The last two first round matches will be Oney Lorcan vs. Humberto Carrillo and Cedric Alexander vs. Akira Tozawa. The winners from those matches will go on to face Nese and Gulak.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE TV tapings from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC saw Asuka retain the SmackDown Women's Title over Charlotte Flair. Asuka won by submission with the Asuka Lock. As noted, Asuka's SmackDown segment with Mandy Rose was apparently nixed from the show but it was announced that she will defend her title against Rose at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on March 10.

- It looks like WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley could be headed to SmackDown soon for a match with The IIconics. We noted earlier how Peyton Royce and Billie Kay tweeted a video to taunt the champions, saying they had been to WWE NXT and RAW but they were too scared to come to SmackDown.

As seen below, the Twitter beef continued on Tuesday night as Banks and Bayley responded. Banks promised to deal with The IIconics after they retain the titles over Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka at WWE Fastlane. You can see the full exchange below:

Oh don't worry, once we defeat Nia and tamina at fastlane, we'll be more than happy to come over to smackdown and handle you two. By the way... How's the catering? Jajajaja https://t.co/VHtX7eOUfV — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) February 27, 2019

Winning and defending titles! You? Heard the soup was good ?? https://t.co/fJZFALQNbE — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) February 27, 2019