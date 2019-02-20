- This week's WWE 205 Live episode saw Ariya Daivari defeat local enhancement talent Johnny Lyons. Lyons was played by Jonny Flex of the WildKat Sports indie promotion. Above is video from the Daivari vs. Lyons match.

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Tuesday and congratulated DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Billy Gunn, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, "Road Dogg" BG James) on being the headliners of the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class.

Stephanie wrote, "It's about time the #WWEHOF got shaken up a bit! Congratulations to all the members of #DX: @TripleH @WWERoadDogg @ChynaJoanLaurer @TheRealXPac @ShawnMichaels @RealBillyGunn!!!"

- The dark main event after this week's WWE TV tapings at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans saw SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka retain her title over Charlotte Flair. Asuka picked up the win with the Asuka Lock. You can check out a photo from the match below: