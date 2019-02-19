There had been talk of doing Lacey Evans vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka at WrestleMania 35, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Evans vs. Asuka was definitely on the books at one point but the impression has been given that the match is being re-considered. It's not 100% that the match won't be happening but it's not a lock as it once was penciled in.

Evans made a brief appearance at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday, and then another brief appearance at last night's RAW. The Chamber appearance was supposed to be the first step in the plan for a "super big" push for Evans. The idea behind the brief walk out on the stage was to further expose Evans to the fans, and to acknowledge that she is an important part of the women's division to watch. There's no word yet on what they might have planned for Evans if they decide against the match with Asuka.