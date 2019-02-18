As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Lacey Evans made a special appearance at the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV last night. Evans strutted down the stage ramp just before the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match started, however, she would immediately turn back around and return to the backstage area without entering the ring or speaking on a microphone.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that last night's segment featuring Evans was step one in the plan for a "super big" push for her character. The intention behind Evans' brief walk on the stage ramp was to further expose her to the WWE Universe, and to acknowledge that Evans is an important woman to watch.

Evans' most recent match was a loss to Natalya on the February 4, 2019 taping of WWE Main Event. Following her appearance last night, Evans tweeted in abundance about her moment in the spotlight at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

Ya'll didn't think I was gonna sit back and not show my classy face during a PPV did you? #YaNasties https://t.co/Z5H0ND10Vi — Lady of WWE (@LaceyEvansWWE) February 18, 2019