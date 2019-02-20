This week in WWE, RAW and SmackDown audiences were exposed to some of the most talented stars NXT has to offer when Ricochet, Aleister Black, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, and NXT World Champion Tommaso Ciampa made their main roster debuts on WWE TV.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that WWE had a different episode of RAW put together sometime last week, one that didn't include any new call ups. A week of ratings continuing to decline, All Elite Wrestling continuing to gain momentum, and the announcement that Undertaker is joining Starrcast 2 on AEW Double Or Nothing weekend, left McMahon feeling "off".

McMahon decided to add some top tier wrestlers to the main roster, so he accessed the pool of available NXT stars and asked them to fly out their best four guys. Meltzer notes that Triple H didn't initially know about the call ups and there was a lack of communication throughout the process.

The RAW match that ultimately saw Bobby Lashley & Lio Rush vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor & new NXT call up, Ricochet, was reportedly set to be Finn Balor vs. Ricochet in a singles match just before the show aired. It's believed that Triple H made the call to switch up the singles match between the two babyface characters because he was concerned about how the crowd would react, and he didn't want either star going over the other after Balor had just won the title and Ricochet had just debuted.

It was also noted that, for the foreseeable future, Ricochet, Black, Gargano, and Ciampa will be performing on WWE NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. The idea is to give each superstar their respective push and be "put over like crazy" in the process.

It will be interesting to see how this translates to NXT's TakeOver special on WrestleMania weekend. It was mentioned that NXT already had storylines and a card laid out for the upcoming TakeOver event but the sudden change of plans may alter that.

