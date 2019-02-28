As reported last summer, Hiromu Takahashi suffered a severe neck injury after receiving a Phoenixplex from Dragon Lee during their match at the G1 Special in San Francisco. Despite successfully defending his title in the bout, Takahashi was sidelined and ultimately had to vacate his IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Takahashi is expected to make a surprise appearance on an upcoming NJPW show to announce his comeback. Word is that Takahashi will be making his full-time return to the ring some time this year, and NJPW is planning on making a big deal about it.

Takahashi first made his debut with NJPW on August 28, 2010, and he performed as a "Young Lion" for the three years that followed. At the time of his injury, Takahashi was in his second reign as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. He also held the esteemed title of "Best of the Super Juniors" in 2018.

Source: F4WOnline