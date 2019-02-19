WWE Champion Daniel Bryan defeated Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy in a six-man Elimination Chamber match at this past Sunday's Elimination Chamber PPV to retain his WWE Title. As a result, Bryan will soon be defending his WWE Championship against a new opponent, an individual that has yet to be announced.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shed some developing details surrounding Bryan's next challenger. Apparently, the new #1 contender for Bryan's title will be determined on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Although plans can change, it was noted that Kofi Kingston was not one of the current Superstars considered for any of the WWE title plans at Fastlane or WrestleMania 35.

Instead, Meltzer is under the impression that WWE will be bringing back a recognizable star to face Bryan, and hopefully get more viewers tuning in to SmackDown. The potential stars that are reportedly in discussion to face Bryan next are Bray Wyatt, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Kurt Angle, John Cena, Dave Batista and The Undertaker.

It was noted that Zayn is ready to return to action. He also added that Batista was not interested in signing with AEW, but WWE had no deal with him as of a week ago. Cena is not likely, as there are reportedly other plans for him at the event.

The included mention of The Undertaker is rather surprising, especially considering his recent decision to take bookings and appearances outside of the WWE. 'Taker will even be appearing at Starrcast 2 on AEW Double Or Nothing weekend this upcoming May.

Talks with Taker for a WrestleMania match started again this past weekend. With previous reports claiming that WWE didn't originally have plans for The Undertaker at this year's WrestleMania or their next Saudi Arabia show, it will be interesting to see if a match with Bryan is how they utilize the Phenom at 'Mania.

Source: F4WOnline