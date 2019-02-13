Sasha Banks has not wrestled a legitimate match since she faced Ronda Rousey for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble PPV last month. Banks first missed out on competition a couple of weeks ago during a qualifying match to be part of the Elimination Chamber for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at this Sunday's Elimination Chamber PPV. With Banks remaining sidelined, Bayley would ultimately pick up the slack and get the victory for her team in the qualifying match.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer notes that, as of Tuesday, Sasha Banks has been officially cleared to return to in-ring competition. Banks was only partially cleared on Monday's RAW, which explains why she was briefly in the three-team match before taking a bump into the barricade and being escorted to the backstage area by refs & trainers.

Banks and Bayley, also known as the "Boss N' Hug Connection," are scheduled to start Sunday's Chamber match against the team of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. The other teams in the match are The IIconics, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, Carmella and Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax.

WWE provided their own storyline update last night on SmackDown with the announcement that Banks "re-aggravated her shoulder injury" during the three-team match on Monday's RAW. Despite that, Banks took to Twitter yesterday to emphasize that she will be ready to go on Sunday at the Chamber pay-per-view in Houston, TX. She tweeted the following:

Source: F4WOnline