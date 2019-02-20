Seth Rollins was set to get physical on this week's WWE RAW but he was not cleared to compete, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Rollins' in-ring status forced more re-writes to this week's RAW script because everyone thought he would be ready to wrestle.

As we've noted, Rollins has been dealing with a hurt back for some time now. Rollins knew going into January's Royal Rumble pay-per-view that he needed to take time off after that event for the back injury to heal. Meltzer noted today that Rollins is having issues with the L7 disc in his back. The injury does not need surgery, just rest, and likely stems from just wear and tear.

Rollins is likely close to being cleared for in-ring action but he could not be cleared for this week's RAW. It was noted that a lot of Rollins' segments for this week's RAW had to be cut from the show because he was not cleared. Rollins ended up doing a backstage interview with Charly Caruso but he was originally scheduled to be all over the show and apparently those plans included some in-ring action.

See Also Seth Rollins Discusses Original Shield Breakup Plans With Dean Ambrose Turning Heel

Rollins is currently scheduled for all upcoming RAW TV events going into WrestleMania 35, but he is still not advertised for any live events before then. We've noted how WWE officials are hoping Rollins can rest and heal up, instead of having him work and make things worse, especially considering his position at the top of the WrestleMania card. WWE officials want Rollins as close to 100% as possible for the match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Rollins has not wrestled a match since the win over Dean Ambrose on the post-Rumble edition of RAW on January 28. There had been some speculation on Rollins and Lesnar getting physical at Monday's RAW from Atlanta but Lesnar won't be appearing, unless he comes in as a surprise, because he has been removed from the listing for that event.