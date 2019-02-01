Baron Corbin Wants A Head Tattoo, Reveals Talks With Vince McMahon About His Hair

WWE's Baron Corbin did an interview last week with Chris Van Vliet at the Royal Rumble Axxess in Phoenix, Arizona. Corbin talked about how he wants a tattoo on his head and draws inspiration from Bam Bam Bigelow. He also mentioned his favorite Royal Rumble moment, how he actually enjoys being booed, and how it took eight months for him to get approval to shave his head. Below are highlights from the above video:

How he likes fan heat:

"I love it. I was always that little kid that irritated people. I remember, I was in this group and one of the kids' moms was telling me, 'You know it's always funny to a point, and then you always take it one more, and then usually one more after that.' I think it's just in my nature to irritate people and push things as far as I can. It's really benefited me in WWE."

How long it took for him to get his head shaved

"I would say, like, eight months. I went and talked to Vince about cutting my hair at one point and he was like, 'Not yet.' It's gonna go through legal and something like that, because it's on action figures and, video games and all of those things. It's not just like one person going, 'Okay, you can do this.' Or if I would have just shown up with my head shaved, I would probably be out of a job."

His favorite wrestler and inspiration for a new tattoo:

"You know Bam Bam Bigelow is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time and I would like to tattoo my head, [though not exactly like Bigelow's tattoo]. You know, getting rid of the hair was the first step to getting there. I don't know when it will happen. It might actually kill my mother."

Favorite Royal Rumble moment:

"I believe it was when Goldberg and Lesnar - I'm sorry, not Lesnar - Undertaker was in it. I got to basically throw punches with the Undertaker, so that was a pretty cool moment. He then eliminated me and ruined the moment, but it was one of those things. He's such a legend in what we do, and an icon for me to look up to as a superstar because of how he just kept himself relevant and did amazing things, and have these amazing matches. It was a really cool moment to have there and punch him in the face a few times."

Corbin also talked about wrestling in a suit. You can check out his full comments in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

