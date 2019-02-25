It looks like the rumored Batista vs. Triple H match is on for WrestleMania 35.

Batista made his WWE TV return on tonight's RAW from Atlanta, during the closing segment that was the 70th birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon hosted the segment but when it came time for Flair to come out, he didn't show. The WWE cameras eventually cut backstage to Batista dragging a camera man over to Flair's locker room. We then saw Batista dragging Flair out of the room. Batista turned to the camera and asked Triple H if he had his attention now. Triple H left the ring and ran backstage to check on Flair but Batista was never seen again. RAW went off the air with Triple H and other officials tending to Flair.

WWE has wanted to do the Batista vs. Triple H match for some time. Batista was in recent talks with WWE and AEW about making a return, and now we know he signed with WWE for his ring return, likely for the WrestleMania 35 match with Triple H. As noted earlier in the evening, Batista had been backstage at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta but he was being kept hidden from everyone else.

Stay tuned for updates on Batista's WWE status and what they have planned for him. Below are photos and videos from tonight's RAW closing segment, which featured appearances by WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat: