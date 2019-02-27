- Aiden English, who is currently working the WWE 205 Live announce team through WrestleMania 35 season, recently resumed uploads to his Wrestling With Whiskey channel on YouTube. Above is the first video in more than 2 months, featuring English giving a review of Willett's 6-year single-barrel Binny's pick bourbon.

- The first-ever Falls Count Anywhere match in WWE NXT UK history will air on next Wednesday's 3pm ET episode on the WWE Network, featuring Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks going at it to end their feud. Another match with Ligero vs. Joseph Conners will also air on next Wednesday's NXT UK episode.

- As noted, the Triple H vs. Batista feud for WrestleMania 35 is expected to heat up on Monday's WWE RAW from Philadelphia as The Animal is scheduled to be there. Below is a promo for the feud and Monday's episode, which is the final red brand show before WWE Fastlane: