- Above is video of WWE NXT Superstar Ricochet talking to the WWE reporter after making his RAW debut on last night's show. Ricochet teamed with WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor to defeat Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush.

Ricochet talked about living the dream of making it to RAW and trying to take it all in, trying to find the words to do it justice. Ricochet said 15 years of hard work brought him to RAW. He said the crowd was so accepting of his team with Balor, and the fans are they they do what they do. It sounds like Ricochet could be on the main roster for good now, based on comments he made when asked what he would say to the NXT Universe.

"It's kind of bittersweet because I honestly, truly, from the bottom of my heart love NXT," Ricochet said. "I still do, I still believe, that what we were doing, we were trying to make it the #1 place to be, trying to make it as popular as we can. So, not only to the boys in the locker room, but the NXT Universe themselves, the people. They were a big, if not the biggest reason why NXT came to be as popular as it was. So for that, I just want to say thank you guys, so much, for the support and the love, everything, the ups and downs. I just want to say thank you guys, so much."

- WWE taped the following matches before Monday's RAW at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Rezar defeated No Way Jose

* Tyler Breeze and The B Team defeated Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- There was no dark main event after last night's RAW main event at the Cajundome, which saw RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey retain her title over Ruby Riott. Rousey greeted some fans at ringside before making her exit after the show went off the air. WWE had two dark main events advertised to take place - Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman and a Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title with Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley vs. champion Finn Balor. For those who missed it, Strowman vs. Corbin did air during the RAW broadcast as a Tables Match, won by Strowman.

- As noted, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley indicated on last night's RAW that they will defend their new titles across all three brands - WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown. Bayley had post-RAW Twitter exchanges last night with the injured Tegan Nox and her partner Dakota Kai, plus WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, which will add fuel to the rumors of WWE doing a Banks and Bayley vs. Trish and Lita match. You can see the exchanges below: