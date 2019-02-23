Becky Lynch has proven that she doesn't mince words when talking about Charlotte Flair or WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Lynch took to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts to post a video mocking the lack of fan reaction to Flair and Rousey respectively. In the Instagram post, Lynch captioned it: "Here's the deal, the two of you drop audience interest, I drop the two of you. Simple."

Many social media users responding to the post agreed with Lynch, including another WWE Superstar. Lana replied with a simple, "I couldn't agree more with you!"

Lana has been vocal about Ronda Rousey in the past, even going as far as to call the RAW Women's Champion overrated, and adding that she can't keep up ratings.

Lynch captioned the same video on Twitter with, "Ronnie, you happy now? You know they took me out to protect you from The Man—and from the audience. Thought you were The Baddest Woman on the Planet?"

Both posts can be seen below: