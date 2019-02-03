Becky Lynch Comments On WrestleMania Main Event, Drew McIntyre, Elimination Chamber 2017 Full Match

- The entire WWE Championship match from the 2017 Elimination Chamber PPV is available in the video above. The final two remaining men would be A.J. Styles and Bray Wyatt, with Wyatt using the Sister Abigail's Kiss to become the WWE Championship.

- WWEnetworknews.com revealed the list for Drew McIntyre's WWE Superstar Picks, premiering on the WWE Network this Monday, February 4th. The list, featured below, includes ten matches ranging from the early 1990's to 2018:



WrestleMania 24: Edge vs The Undertaker

McIntyre was live in attendance with his developmental cohorts to watch Edge and Undertaker main event WrestleMania XXIV in 2008. WrestleMania 13: Stone Cold vs Bret Hart

Drew discusses the unforgettable street fight between Bret Hart and Stone Cold, and the iconic image that he will never forget. IYH 10: Mind Games: Shawn Michaels vs Mankind

McIntyre recalls the clash of styles between Shawn Michaels and Mankind, and the phenomenal match they had at Mind Games in 1996. Royal Rumble 2000: Triple H vs Cactus Jack

Drew recalls Triple H's rise up the ranks, and the brutal street fight with Cactus Jack that solidified Hunter's place in the main event. King of the Ring 1998: The Undertaker vs Mankind

McIntyre remembers jumping out of bed during this shocking Hell in a Cell match, and shares an interesting tidbit about The Undertaker. WrestleMania X8: The Rock vs Hulk Hogan

Drew discusses the incredible crowd response to Rock vs. Hogan at WrestleMania, and how the fans are what truly make the match a classic. SummerSlam 1992: Bret Hart vs British Bulldog

Drew fondly recalls SummerSlam coming to England in 1992, and the tremendous main event match between Bret Hart and The British Bulldog. No Way Out 2004: Eddie Guerrero vs Brock Lesnar

McIntyre recalls Eddie Guerrero's ultimate underdog story, and the equal opportunity Superstars deserve regardless of their size. No Mercy 1999: Edge & Christian vs The Hardy Boyz

Drew recalls the Tag Team Ladder Match in 1999 where Edge, Christian, and The Hardyz blew everyone away with their athletic display. Hell in a Cell 2018: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre vs Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

McIntyre selects a match of his own, and talks about tearing the house down with Ziggler, Rollins, and Ambrose at Hell in a Cell 2018.

- Earlier today, Becky Lynch tweeted out the statement, "Hey lads, I see you all everywhere. I hear you. The signs, the posts, the pictures, the chants, the love, the excitement. We're going to main event Wrestlemania!!!" Although nothing has been made official, numerous reports, including one from Sports Illustrated, claim that WWE management has decided to have WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch be the main event of WrestleMania 35. Lynch is scheduled to appear tomorrow night on RAW to accept an invitation from Stephanie McMahon.

You can read Lynch's full tweet below: