Becky Lynch Gets Corrected By Rusev, Ronda Rousey's Rowdiest Rookie Moments, WWE Power Rankings

- Above is a look back at WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's "rowdiest rookie year moments." The video includes her debut at last year's Royal Rumble, in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, winning the title, and beating Nikki Bella at WWE Evolution.

- On Instagram, WWE posted its latest weekly power rankings. Starting at number five: WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins (who won the Men's Royal Rumble), WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, and at number one, Becky Lynch, who won the Women's Royal Rumble.

- On Twitter, Becky Lynch tweeted out, "I'm going to WrestleMania with an army behind me. Last year, I was on the Pre-Show; this year I am the main event." Rusev retweeted that and wrote, "No such thing as a Pre-Show. It's called Kickoff Show." Rusev lost the WWE US Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura at last weekend's Royal Rumble Kickoff.

