WWE announced today Becky Lynch has been invited back to this week's RAW by the McMahon Family, despite being suspended by Stephanie McMahon earlier this week.

Stephanie told Lynch she needed to get clearance on her knee injury before she could face WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, and until she did so Lynch would be suspended.

On RAW, Lynch punched Stephanie McMahon and the very next night on SmackDown, slapped Triple H after he tried to convince her to do the same in regards to getting her knee injury cleared.