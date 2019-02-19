- Former NXT Champion Aleister Black made his RAW debut tonight, defeating Elias late in the show. Black joined Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Ricochet as the NXT stars making their debuts on tonight's show. As seen in the video above, Black spoke with WWE.com and said that he left an impression.

"The significance is an impression," Black said of his debut. "An impression that is not only heard, but is felt, and Elias felt that. With him, the entire WWE Universe and every Superstar, whether it's the RAW or SmackDown locker room, now has the same realization that Aleister Black is not the status quo."

- Despite being suspended in storyline, Becky Lynch is advertised for Tuesday's SmackDown Live at the Smoothie King Center. Becky has a signing Tuesday morning outside of New Orleans at the Cricket Wireless store at 1020 Westbanks Expressway Suite C in Westwego, LA from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. so she should be making some sort of appearance on the show.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on DX being inducted into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class during WrestleMania 35 weekend. Chyna, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, Billy Gunn, "Road Dogg" Jesse James, Triple H and Shawn Michaels will all be going in together as a group. Kevin Nash commented on their induction, writing, "Congratulations to 6 people I consider my closest friends I've had in the business and life," as seen below.

Nash had stated last September that WWE had been gauging interest for a potential Hall of Fame induction for the nWo.