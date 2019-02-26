- Above is the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame video package for The Honky Tonk Man. HTM joins DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, Billy Gunn, "Road Dogg" BG James) as confirmed inductees for the 2019 Class, which will be inducted during WrestleMania 35 Weekend in Brooklyn. Taz and The Hart Foundation (Jim Neidhart, Bret Hart, Jimmy Hart) are also rumored.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC saw Heavy Machinery's Tucker and Otis defeat The Colons, Primo and Epico.

- As noted, last night's WWE RAW saw RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey lay down the title in front of Stephanie McMahon after demanding that Vince McMahon reinstate Becky Lynch for a match between the two at WrestleMania 35. RAW also saw Becky get "arrested" by Atlanta police officers after she showed up to RAW for a third time while "suspended" by the company.

Lynch took to Twitter this evening and posted a set of mock mugshot photos. She wrote, "Ronda, you go back and get that BELT because I didn't come this far to collect it from Stephaine. I came all this way to take it from you."

You can see Becky's full tweet below: