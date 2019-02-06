- Above is the full Elimination Chamber match from 2014 featuring John Cena, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Christian, Randy Orton, and Sheamus for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Orton would retain the title by lastly pinning Bryan with an RKO.

- Former NJPW star, Kendo Kashin, was at the WWE Performance Center today to do some guesting training. Kashin debuted in 1992 and during his time with NJPW won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship twice, and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship on one occasion.

- Becky Lynch posted a photo of what she looked liked ten hours after getting punched in the face by Nia Jax during the invasion on RAW right before last year's Survivor Series. Lynch would sustain a broken nose and concussion from the errant punch. Lynch wroted, "The pic was taken after I was bloodied, broken, but still trying to get to Survivor Series. I didn't make it then, but I will do anything to get to WrestleMania." On this week's RAW, Stephanie McMahon suspended Lynch until she got her knee medically cleared by a doctor.

10 hours after the Raw invasion, I checked out of the hospital and went to Smackdown to fight again. I fear nothing or no-one. pic.twitter.com/HyiioqBmC7 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 6, 2019